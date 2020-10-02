Crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

The Sindh government on Friday in a crackdown against vehicles with sub-standard gas cylinders, removed more than 200 such cylinders here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Friday in a crackdown against vehicles with sub-standard gas cylinders, removed more than 200 such cylinders here.

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah along with traffic police removed over 200 sub-standard gas cylinders from the vehicles on Rashid Minhas Road, Empress Market and near Avari Towers, said a communiqu�.

On the occasion, a number of school vans and buses were impounded.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that the parents should not send their children to schools by vans having gas cylinders.

He said that the fitting of gas cylinders in public transport was dangerous. He further said that the provincial government had advertised in the newspapers regarding the removal of cylinders from the vehicles.

Awais Shah said that an incident also took place a few days ago because of the gas cylinder in a vehicle.

The minister said that FIRs would be registered against owners of the vans having gas cylinders.

Replying to a question, he said that a bus service would be started soon in the metropolis.