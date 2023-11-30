Crackdown against substandard auto vehicles, challan of 45 under-aged drivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A total of 45 drivers were issued challans as the district administration held a crackdown against under-aged drivers with auto-rickshaws assembled by non-registered companies here today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Munawar Bukhari, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi issued an order to initiate a crackdown against auto-rickshaws prepared by non-registered and substandard companies along with underaged drivers.

He said that several rickshaws with teenage drivers numbered around 45 operating vehicles without required licenses were challaned on the spot in different parts of the district.

He said he himself was supervising the operation in the presence of traffic wardens and escorting police officials.

He said the public campaign would be continued until December 30. He wanted all of the non-registered companies manufacturing auto -rickshaws to close their points immediately.

He said the aim of the action was not to snatch the bread and butter of anyone but not to let anyone cause damage to public property or loss of life.