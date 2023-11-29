Crackdown against substandard cylinders to launch in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Sukkur district administration has decided to lift a ban on the installation of standardized kits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in public service vehicles and rickshaws to avoid explosions of substandard cylinders.

The decision was taken during a meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar at his office here on Wednesday.

The meeting decided that the transport department would check the standardized LPG cylinders in public service vehicles and rickshaws in the district.

It also decided to launch a crackdown against the manufacturers of substandard cylinders through the district administrations.