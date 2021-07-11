UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Substandard Food Items In Stalls, Dining Cars On Trains

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Crackdown against substandard food items in stalls, dining cars on trains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Commercial Officer Railways Karachi Nasir Nazir in a crackdown on stalls of food items, restaurants, and dining cars in the trains has seized the substandard food items and unapproved brands of the same, besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 50,000.

The action was taken on the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Railway Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, said a statement on Sunday.

Hundreds of substandard cold drinks and juices were trashed on the spot while one stall was sealed during the crackdown.

The officials concerned also suggested closing down the dining car of Pakistan Express for the reported sale of unapproved and sub-standard items.

Referring to the special drive, DCO Railway Karachi Hanif Gul said that strict action would be taken against the vendors for violating the relevant laws to sell food items.

He further said that the purpose of this special campaign was to ensure the availability of quality food items inside the trains besides the stations to the railway passengers as well as to create a sense of responsibility among the vendors.

