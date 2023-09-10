Open Menu

Crackdown Against Sugar Hoarders Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Crackdown against sugar hoarders continues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi administration has taken stringent action against hoarding of sugar stocked in illegal warehouses.

Taking action, the administration sealed 13 godowns in Tayyaba Market, Ratta Amral whereas confiscated 1,000 sacks of sugar, each weighing 50 kilograms.

The administration have also sealed five shops in Dal Garaan and Naswari Bazaar for hoarding sugar.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hassan Cheema announced that strict action will be taken against the dealers for hoarding of sugar.

The crackdown will be continued indiscriminately, and citizens are asked to report hoarding of sugar.

The confiscated sugar will be sold at prescribed rates in the market,he concluded.

Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed the action taken by the administration against the hoarders and urged concerned authorities to apprehend such element involved in malpractices.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

22 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

1 hour ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

1 hour ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

1 hour ago
DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategi ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive prese ..

1 hour ago
 World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platfor ..

World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’ ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

3 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan