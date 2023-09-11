Open Menu

Crackdown Against Sugar Hoarders Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Crackdown against sugar hoarders continues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi administration has taken stringent action against hoarding of sugar stocked in illegal warehouses.

Taking action, the administration sealed 13 godowns in Tayyaba Market, Ratta Amral whereas confiscated 1,000 sacks of sugar, each weighing 50 kilograms.

The administration have also sealed five shops in Dal Garaan and Naswari Bazaar for hoarding sugar.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Waqar Hassan Cheema announced that strict action will be taken against the dealers for hoarding of sugar.

The crackdown will be continued indiscriminately, and citizens are asked to report hoarding of sugar.

The confiscated sugar will be sold at prescribed rates in the market,he concluded.

Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed the action taken by the administration against the hoarders and urged concerned authorities to apprehend such element involved in malpractices.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

25 minutes ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

49 minutes ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

3 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

3 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

3 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

3 hours ago
 DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

3 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategi ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit: A strategic position and proactive prese ..

3 hours ago
 World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platfor ..

World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan