Crackdown against sugar smuggling continues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :As part of a crackdown against the sugar mafia, Customs intelligence on Monday seized 2,550 parcels of sugar, Custom Quetta spokesperson Ataullah Barech said.

He said that about 128 metric tons of sugar and 200 tires were also seized during the raid conducted in the Hazar Ganji area of the city.

"The value of the exported goods is Rs 2 crore 70 lahks," he further said.