Crackdown against timber mafia intensifies , Mansehra police seized huge quantity of illegal timber

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a determined move to curb the illegal timber trade, the Hazara police have intensified their ongoing crackdown against the timber mafia, acting on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur.
As part of the latest enforcement efforts, a major operation was carried out in the Oghi region under the direct supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Oghi, Nazir Khan. The raid was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Oghi, Waheed Khan, and Station House Officer (SHO) Oghi Police Station, Gul Nawaz Khan, accompanied by their dedicated team.
During the operation, the team intercepted and seized two vehicles transporting illegally harvested timber.
Upon inspection, authorities discovered over 100 feet of illicit wood, which was immediately confiscated and handed over to the Forest Department for further legal proceedings.
In response, the Forest Department conducted an assessment and imposed fines exceeding Rs. 700,000 on the owners of the seized vehicles. The department has also initiated further investigation to trace the source of the illegal timber and hold those involved accountable.
The police officials reiterated their commitment to continue such operations without any discrimination, warning that those involved in the destruction of natural resources will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.
