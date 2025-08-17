Open Menu

Crackdown Against Transporters For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sargodha Region, Malik Muhammad Tahir, launched a major crackdown against transporters charging excessive fares across the district.

During the operation, 61 passenger vehicles traveling between Sargodha and its various tehsils were stopped and inspected. Secretary RTA personally inquired about fares from passengers and imposed heavy fines on 16 transporters found guilty of overcharging.

In a commendable move, passengers in 24 vehicles were refunded over Rs. 53,000 on the spot.

In his statement, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir noted that despite recent reductions in petrol and diesel prices, some transporters continue to exploit passengers by charging unjustified fares. He affirmed that, following the strict directives of DC Muhammad Wasim, such malpractice will not be tolerated, and stern action — including hefty penalties — will be taken against violators.

