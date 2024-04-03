Crackdown Against Transporters Involved In Overcharging On Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Sindh Transport Department has made a crackdown against the transport mafia involved in overcharging passengers going to their home towns on the eve of Eid ul Fitr
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Sindh Transport Department has made a crackdown against the transport mafia involved in overcharging passengers going to their home towns on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.
Several transporters in Sukkur and others were fined for overcharging the travellers here on Wednesday.
Around Rs 15,000 excessively charged from the passengers were returned to them in the crackdowns.
A fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the various vehicles found flaunting the government orders.
District Transport Officer Sukkur said that no transporter will be allowed for overcharging from passengers.
