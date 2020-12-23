UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Transporters Violating COVID-19 SOPs Launched

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:16 PM

Crackdown against transporters violating COVID-19 SOPs launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration have launched crackdown against transporters of passengers vehicles on violation of standard operating procedures and imposed heavy fine against violators.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner Mattani, Rizwana Dar conducted surprise checking of passengers vehicles on Ring Road and imposed heavy fine against the owners of vans, datsons, Suzukis and others passengers vehicles for violating SOPs notified by the government against coronavirus.

The drivers were directed to ensure use of safety masks and disinfection of vehicles, otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators.

