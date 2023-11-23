Crackdown against underage drivers; CTP issue over 1600 challan tickets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in their ongoing operation launched against underage drivers have issued over 1600 challan tickets and imposed fines amounting to Rs 800,000, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan.

Talking to APP he informed that CTP had also lodged 370 FIRs against the rules violators.

He said fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

In a recent tragic incident that took place in Lahore, due to the carelessness and negligence of the parents and an underage driver, precious lives were lost.

The CTP said that earlier, action by the law was being taken against the underage divers and now on the decision of the Lahore High Court and special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the ongoing operation against the rules violators had been accelerated.

“We are taking action against under-age drivers for the last five days and over 1600 challan tickets have so far been issued,” he said.

The main reason for the traffic accidents is the carelessness and negligence of the parents because most of the young drivers leave the house without informing their parents with cars or motorcycles and indulge in speeding, reckless driving and wheeling which leads to fatal road accidents, he added.

CTP had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

The CTP, Taimoor Khan said underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also the lives of other road users, adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

He informed that special orders had been issued to all the circle and sector in-charges of Rawalpindi district to take strict action against underage drivers to protect precious lives and avoid fatal road accidents.

The CTO made it clear that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that strict action would be taken against those officials, found negligent in performing their duties.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, the CTP was also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

