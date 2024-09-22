Crackdown against unfit PSVs continue, 696 vehicles impounded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), 696 vehicles have been impounded over the past 28 days.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, focuses on ensuring vehicles meet safety standards, checking for valid route permits, and verifying driver licenses.

As part of the crackdown, police have issued fines amounting to Rs. 58.

07 lakh to violators. Legal action has been taken against 456 drivers who were operating without valid licenses, and the licenses of 27 negligent drivers have been revoked. Police have also registered 41 cases against drivers and vehicle owners for safety violations.

The police spokesman added that Police is targeting not only vehicle owners but also bus terminal managers, aiming to ensure public safety and hold accountable those who risk the lives of passengers.