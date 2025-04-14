Crackdown against unfit vehicle continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District police impounded 54 vehicles and imposed Rs 230,000 fine over various violations during the last month.

Police said here on Monday that following the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf,the team intensified the operation against unfit public service vehicles. Police issued 866 challan tickets, leading to fines amounting to Rs 230,000 over various violations.

The police also took legal action against 97 drivers for driving without a license, and the licenses of 27 negligent drivers were revoked. Additionally, 33 cases were registered against both drivers and vehicle owners.

The police spokesman emphasized that strict action will be taken against vehicle owners and bus terminal managers found negligent in ensuring safety and was committed to holding accountable those who put the lives of others at risk, he added.