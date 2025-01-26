Crackdown Against Unfit Vehicles In Full Swing
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sargodha district police, following the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi, have intensified their operation against unfit public service vehicles.
Over the past 30 days, police have impounded 33 vehicles. According to a police spokesman, the operation has resulted in the issuance of 766 challan tickets, leading to fines totaling more than Rs230,000 for various violations.
The police have also taken legal action against 77 drivers for driving without a license, and the licenses of 17 negligent drivers have been revoked. Additionally, 23 cases have been registered against both drivers and vehicle owners. The police spokesman emphasized that strict action will be taken against vehicle owners and bus terminal managers found negligent in ensuring safety and is committed to holding accountable those who put the lives of others at risk, he added.
