Crackdown against unhealthy food continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority continues its crackdown against those endangering public health.

On directives of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams conducted raids on Multan Road and Sundar Estate, seizing and disposing off 1,500 kg of fungus-infested pickles and 470 kg of unsafe food colors and flavors.

During the operation, production at a ghee and oil unit was halted, while a fine of Rs. 200,000 was imposed on a pickle production unit. The PFA DG said that the ghee sample failed quality tests due to high acid content, leading to the unit’s closure.

Violations of previous warnings were observed including poor hygiene conditions, use of expired loose colors, pest infestations, lack of records and food items stored directly on the floor.

DG Asim Javed emphasized that strict action will be taken against those deceiving the public in the name of food products. He urged food business operators to comply with prescribed regulations and called on the public to report such violations to Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223.