Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles From October 1

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:34 PM

Excise and Taxation Department Mardan has decided to launch a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on roads in city from October 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Mardan has decided to launch a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on roads in city from October 1.

District Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer, Fawad Iqbal has requested people to register their vehicles by September 30.

He said that police has directed to launch operation unregistered vehicles as these might be used in crimes.

He said special joint teams of police and excise will be constituted to check unregistered cars, motorcycles and other vehicles plying on roads.

He said that impounded vehicles would be handed over to owners only when they produced registered and verified documents.

On the directives of District Police Officer, special pickets would be erected at different points of the city for checking unregistered vehicles.

