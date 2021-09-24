UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Unvaccinated People Kicks Off

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:09 AM

A crackdown was launched against the people who had not been vaccinated here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A crackdown was launched against the people who had not been vaccinated here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Hyderabad Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro and Mukhtiarkar Fahim Mangi have checked vaccination cards of the people at Hatri bypass and arrested 15 people who had not received coronavirus vaccine.

According to an official statement, 15 people were arrested and several others fined for not getting COVID vaccines.

The Assistant Commissioner along with Mukhtiarkar and SHO Hatri started a crackdown against unvaccinated persons and asked them to get themselves vaccinated without any delay.

She warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found to be unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed has sealed Boulevard Mall and a shop for not following COVID SOPs.

AC during her visit to the Boulevard Mall also checked vaccination cards of the customers and asked the shop owners not to entertain those who did not have vaccination cards.

