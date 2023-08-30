Crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke launched in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) in charge and Traffic Police, acting upon directives of the Secretary of Transport and the Director of Transport on Wednesday launched a campaign against vehicles emitting smoke.

The crackdown has specifically targeted a multitude of vehicles emitting smoke across various locations within the city. Legal actions have been taken against these smoke-emitting vehicles, while fitness certificates have been issued for those adhering to emissions standards.

The VETS in charge Sofia Jadoon in collaboration with the traffic police, conducted inspections in the localities of Havelian. They imposed fines on 50 vehicles emitting smoke and awarded fitness certificates to 42 vehicles.

Sofia Jadoon highlighted the substantial contribution of smoke-emitting vehicles to environmental pollution. She said that we have taken proactive measures in accordance with instructions from the Transport authorities in Abbottabad city.

Vehicle owners have been earnestly advised to ensure optimal engine conditions to mitigate environmental contamination. Sofia Jadoon underscored that emissions not only fuel air pollution but also exacerbate noise pollution. Stringent measures are being enforced against both issues, including subjecting multiple vehicles to emissions tests to tackle air quality concerns.

Recalling a collaboration with the German agency GTZ, Sofia Jadoon mentioned that a smoke testing station was established in Peshawar in 1997, focusing on evaluating smoke emissions from vehicles leaving the city.

She further said that over time, this initiative has expanded its coverage to encompass significant provincial cities such as Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu.