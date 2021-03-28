Crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses on the cards: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman announced on Sunday that directions to the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would be issued in the next three days for indiscriminate action against those travelling with tinted glasses on the federal capital's roads.

According to a news release, he directed to all the police officers for removal of black films from their vehicles' windows and windscreens within next three days.

Regarding the police officers 'guardians of the law', he said it was imperative for them to follow it in letter and spirit before ensuring its implementation in the public.

The IGP said all the government departments of Federal Capital were also intimated in that regard so that the law would be implemented on equal grounds.

He also appealed to the citizens for abandoning use of the tinted glasses in their vehicles and said both the masses and police officers were equal before the law.