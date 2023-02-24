Crackdown Against Violators: 21 Filling Stations Sealed in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration took action against illegal petrol and LPG filling stations, sealing 21 such stations and arresting 7 offenders during the week.

Talking to APP the spokesperson of the ICT administration Abdullah Tabbsum said that the crackdown against violators was carried out by ICT officials, who sealed 14 illegal petrol filling stations and seven LPG filling agencies on charges of malpractices, despite repeated warnings and raids.

He said that the teams also collected a fine of Rs. 76,000 from shopkeepers who were found overcharging customers, in violation of government-mandated rates on essential items.

He informed that in addition to sealing the illegal filling stations, the administration also cracked down on violators in other areas. He said that six shops were sealed and 12 shopkeepers were arrested for violating regulations, with a total of 57 kilograms of polythene bags seized during the week.

He informed that these measures are part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with safety standards and fair business practices, in order to protect consumers and the environment.

