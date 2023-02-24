UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Violators: 21 Filling Stations Sealed In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Crackdown Against Violators: 21 Filling Stations Sealed in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration took action against illegal petrol and LPG filling stations, sealing 21 such stations and arresting 7 offenders during the week.

Talking to APP the spokesperson of the ICT administration Abdullah Tabbsum said that the crackdown against violators was carried out by ICT officials, who sealed 14 illegal petrol filling stations and seven LPG filling agencies on charges of malpractices, despite repeated warnings and raids.

He said that the teams also collected a fine of Rs. 76,000 from shopkeepers who were found overcharging customers, in violation of government-mandated rates on essential items.

He informed that in addition to sealing the illegal filling stations, the administration also cracked down on violators in other areas. He said that six shops were sealed and 12 shopkeepers were arrested for violating regulations, with a total of 57 kilograms of polythene bags seized during the week.

He informed that these measures are part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with safety standards and fair business practices, in order to protect consumers and the environment.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Business Fine From Government

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

59 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

2 hours ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.