Crackdown against violators of SOPs, price control act continues in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :District administration in its crackdown against violation of price control Act and lockdown inspected various business centers, shops and imposed fine of Rs 2,559,800 over violations.

According to district administration spokeperson, from May 1 to15, 46 magistrates in all seven tehsils had inspected 9,591 businesses centers, shops and imposed fine of Rs 2,559,800 to 1,382 shopkeepers over violations of SOPs and price control act.

An FIR has been registered against 18 shopkeepers while 18 persons were arrested on the spot. He told that after resumption of business activities for four days, it has been lock down again for three days from May 15 and 98 traders have been fined Rs.

176, 000 on the first day for violating it.

According to details, 13 price control magistrates inspected 241 shops in Sargodha tehsil and fined Rs 89,500 for violation. Rs 11,500 for eight violations during checking of 56 shops in Salanwali, Rs 9500 to eight shopkeepers for lockdown violation in Sahiwal, Rs 13,000 to eight shopkeepers in Shahpur and Rs 8500 to six traders in Bheera. Twelve shopkeepers in Bhalwal were fined Rs 14,000 while 21 shopkeepers in Kot Momin were fined Rs 30,000 for violating the rules.