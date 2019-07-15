Crackdown against water theft continues in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Irrigation department during the ongoing crackdown against canal water theft has arrested 1958 persons across the province.

Official sources told APP on Monday that the drive against water theft was launched on May 1 last year and so far 8465 cases of water theft were reported to police, while FIRs against 3251 persons registered.

The number of registered cases in this regard were higher as compared to that of last ten years, sources added.

Sources further said that action was also taken against those who tampered outlets, adding that about 3980 outlets had been restored in their original form after repairing them.

Illegally laid pipes in canals to steal water were removed and sources added that most of the illegal pipes were found in south Punjab areas.

Crackdown helped ensure the availability of canal water to the farmers at tails in areas including Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur etc, sources disclosed.

Sources advised the affected people to lodge complaints against water theft on toll free number 0800-11333 or online at irrigation website.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari also visited different areas during the drive.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting held recently directed the Irrigation department to take indiscriminate action against water thieves as such elements deserve no leniency.