Crackdown against water theft restores supply, revenue

Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with Karachi Water Board, executed an extensive crackdown on water theft within the city, significantly reviving the water supply

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with Karachi Water Board, executed an extensive crackdown on water theft within the city, significantly reviving the water supply.

The joint press conference held at the Rangers headquarters by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sector Commander Brigadier Kabir Ahmed and Managing Director (MD) Water board highlighted the success of the operation, which led to a substantial restoration of water access to Karachi's residents.

The initiative, which officially commenced on September 17, 2023, targeted the water mafia's illegal activities, dismantling approximately 150 illegal hydrants and disconnecting 1200 illegal connections. These unauthorized operations were siphoning off an estimated 100 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water, causing significant financial losses for the Karachi Water Board and inflating prices for consumers.

During the operations, 177 individuals were apprehended, and 152 FIRs were filed against them, marking a significant dent in the illicit water network. The crackdown primarily focused on shutting down illegal hydrants and connections, ensuring water meant for domestic and commercial use was rightfully directed through legal channels.

The clandestine practice of tapping into the Karachi Water Board's mainlines and diverting water to underground tanks for commercial gain was also uncovered and addressed, resulting in the closure of 73 illegal connections linked to subsoil bores and 98 illegal underground wells.

Furthermore, the licenses of 17 companies engaged in water theft were revoked, and legal actions were taken against those responsible, including suspending an XEN and launching an inquiry.

As a consequence of these operations, approximately 25 MGD of stolen water has been reintegrated into the Karachi Water Board's distribution system. Notably, the crackdown not only benefited the populace by enhancing water access but also boosted the Water Board's revenue by a substantial Rs. 400 million monthly, signifying a 30% increase.

To enhance water supply management, Karachi Water Board has implemented various measures, including installing trackers in 1300 water tankers and QR codes in 2400 tankers. Moreover, 14 new filling points have been established for public convenience, and revised rates, such as reducing the cost for certain quantities of water, have been put into effect to ensure affordability for consumers.