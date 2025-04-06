Open Menu

Crackdown At Daman-e-Koh: Vehicles Fined, Food Outlets Inspected In Joint Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A coordinated operation was carried out at Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Teams from the Excise Department, Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), and Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) participated in the joint crackdown to inspect vehicles, monitor food safety, and improve cleanliness in the popular tourist area, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

The Excise Department examined several vehicles during the drive. Officials imposed fines amounting to Rs 200,000 on 20 vehicles for various violations. Two vehicles using unauthorized number plates were taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

The Islamabad Transport Authority also took action during the inspection. A total of 16 vehicles were fined for failing to meet transport standards, while four were taken off the road for not complying with basic requirements.

In addition to transport inspections, the Islamabad Food Authority conducted food safety checks at eateries in the area. Items found to be expired or stored improperly led to heavy fines being imposed on the responsible outlets.

Officials stated that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to ensure public health and food quality at busy locations.

Meanwhile, sanitation teams carried out a cleanliness campaign across Daman-e-Koh. Litter was removed from walkways, public areas were cleaned, and waste disposal was ensured. This was done to maintain hygiene standards for the increasing number of visitors during the tourist season.

Speaking on the operation, officials said that such combined efforts aim to uphold law and order, ensure road and food safety, and keep public spaces clean. They added that similar actions would be conducted in other parts of the city in the coming weeks.

The presence of law enforcement and civic teams was noted by visitors, many of whom expressed support for the crackdown.

Authorities have urged citizens to follow rules regarding vehicle registration, transport permits, and food safety. They emphasized that these rules are in place to protect both residents and tourists.

The operation ended with teams compiling reports and issuing warnings to those found in minor violation. Officials confirmed that follow-up visits will be conducted to check compliance.

