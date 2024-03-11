Crackdown At G-6 Sunday Bazaar Against Price Gouging, Nabs 9
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner City on Monday visited the G-6 Sunday Bazaar and inspected the district administration arrangements, accompanied by the Magistrate City, market staff.
According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the AC arrested nine violators for failing to display price lists, selling items at high prices, and other violations. They were handed over to the police.
The assistant commissioner emphasized that price lists were mandatory and should be visible at all fruit, vegetable, and departmental stalls within the market.
This crackdown was part of an ongoing effort to combat price hikes, encroachment, and other offenses. Such operations are conducted daily to maintain order and fairness in the market.
On the occasion, AC warned that as the holy month of Ramazan is approaching and the district administration would left no stone unturned to facilitate the masses in city while strict action would be continued against the violators.
