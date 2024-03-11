Open Menu

Crackdown At G-6 Sunday Bazaar Against Price Gouging, Nabs 9

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9

The Assistant Commissioner City on Monday visited the G-6 Sunday Bazaar and inspected the district administration arrangements, accompanied by the Magistrate City, market staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner City on Monday visited the G-6 Sunday Bazaar and inspected the district administration arrangements, accompanied by the Magistrate City, market staff.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the AC arrested nine violators for failing to display price lists, selling items at high prices, and other violations. They were handed over to the police.

The assistant commissioner emphasized that price lists were mandatory and should be visible at all fruit, vegetable, and departmental stalls within the market.

This crackdown was part of an ongoing effort to combat price hikes, encroachment, and other offenses. Such operations are conducted daily to maintain order and fairness in the market.

On the occasion, AC warned that as the holy month of Ramazan is approaching and the district administration would left no stone unturned to facilitate the masses in city while strict action would be continued against the violators.

Related Topics

Police Price Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

8 minutes ago
 Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by dr ..

Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence

8 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

21 minutes ago
 City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramad ..

City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

26 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

26 minutes ago
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during ..

Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 Palestine issue must be a collective priority of ..

Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi

26 minutes ago
 Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' rem ..

Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks

26 minutes ago
 Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda ..

Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC

30 minutes ago
 Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session wi ..

Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association

31 minutes ago
 EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Ha ..

EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan