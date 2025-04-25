Crackdown At Motorway: 43 Outlets Inspected, Substandard Items Discarded
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 07:32 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of Director General Asim Javed, raided at Bhera Motorway Service Area to ensure safe and hygienic food for travelers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of Director General Asim Javed, raided at Bhera Motorway Service Area to ensure safe and hygienic food for travelers.
A total of 43 food outlets were inspected. Three were fined Rs. 145,000 over serious violations, while 40 others were served improvement notices.
During the operation, food safety teams discarded expired bottled water, stale vegetables, soft drinks and substandard cooking oil on-site.
The DG PFA said that poor hygiene use of expired items and non-compliance with previous directives were observed.
He added that meat and dairy were stored together in dirty freezers, kitchens were infested with flies and lizards, food was left uncovered and food handlers lacked medical clearance.
He emphasized that surprise inspections are ongoing at food outlets on motorways, terminals and major highways. Sale of unapproved food items on motorways is strictly prohibited. Citizens are urged to report food safety complaints via PFA Helpline 1223.
