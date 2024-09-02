Open Menu

Crackdown At Sunday Bazaar: 7 Price Gougers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Assistant Commissioners City and Shalimar have conducted an operation against the market vendors overcharging shoppers at the Sunday Bazaars, and arrested seven price gougers during the operation.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administratuon, a large crowd gathered at the Sunday Bazaars met with Assistant Commissioners of Shalimar and City, along with officials from G-6 and G-11 Bazaars.

The visit was part of a crackdown following complaints from citizens about vendors charging inflated prices for goods.

During the operation, seven individuals were arrested for overcharging customers.

On the occasion, the teams of ICT Administration have warned that shopkeepers who continue to defy the official price list would face heavy fines.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the importance of adhering to the urban price list. He urged consumers to report vendors who did not comply with the listed prices.

He directed the officials concerned to identify and take action against vendors not following the pricing guidelines.

