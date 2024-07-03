Crackdown Conducted Against Electricity Theft In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and district administration conducted a major anti-theft operation in the Jerma area of Kohat district.
According to the district administration, during the operation, district officials and WAPDA representatives met with the public and requested their cooperation against the kunda mafia.
They urged the public to ensure timely payment of electricity bills to permanently resolve the issue of load shedding.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir stated that this operation will be extended to other areas of the Kohat district and will continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.
He appealed to the public to support the district administration and WAPDA officials in this campaign to improve the electricity supply in Kohat.
The local residents assured their full cooperation with the district administration.
They remarked that this action against electricity theft is not only fulfilling legal requirements but also in the public interest.
PESCO officials stated that strict measures will be taken against electricity theft, and legal action will be carried out accordingly.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four outlaws arrested: weapon seized17 seconds ago
-
Surge in gastro, diarrhea cases due to severe heat in KP30 minutes ago
-
Governor KP wishes Tajikistan to increase flights, launch cargo service with Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan agree for stronger Parliamentary Friendship Groups, regular exchanges50 minutes ago
-
U.S Embassy hosts reception to celebrate U.S National Day in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
BJP regime allocates 53 kanals of land to Indian forces in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistani scientists shine at prestigious diplomacy course in Italy2 hours ago
-
Power Ministry denounces fake bill propaganda against Awais Leghari2 hours ago
-
IFA destroys mint grown with waste-water in ICT12 hours ago
-
Illegal marriage case: Court adjourns hearing till July 312 hours ago
-
Vandalis case; court adjourns hearing till July 2912 hours ago
-
FIA submits report regarding social media campaign against Justice Sattar13 hours ago