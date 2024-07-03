Crackdown conducted against electricity theft in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and district administration conducted a major anti-theft operation in the Jerma area of Kohat district.

According to the district administration, during the operation, district officials and WAPDA representatives met with the public and requested their cooperation against the kunda mafia.

They urged the public to ensure timely payment of electricity bills to permanently resolve the issue of load shedding.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir stated that this operation will be extended to other areas of the Kohat district and will continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.

He appealed to the public to support the district administration and WAPDA officials in this campaign to improve the electricity supply in Kohat.

The local residents assured their full cooperation with the district administration.

They remarked that this action against electricity theft is not only fulfilling legal requirements but also in the public interest.

PESCO officials stated that strict measures will be taken against electricity theft, and legal action will be carried out accordingly.