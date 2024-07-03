Open Menu

Crackdown Conducted Against Electricity Theft In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Crackdown conducted against electricity theft in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and district administration conducted a major anti-theft operation in the Jerma area of Kohat district.

According to the district administration, during the operation, district officials and WAPDA representatives met with the public and requested their cooperation against the kunda mafia.

They urged the public to ensure timely payment of electricity bills to permanently resolve the issue of load shedding.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir stated that this operation will be extended to other areas of the Kohat district and will continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.

He appealed to the public to support the district administration and WAPDA officials in this campaign to improve the electricity supply in Kohat.

The local residents assured their full cooperation with the district administration.

They remarked that this action against electricity theft is not only fulfilling legal requirements but also in the public interest.

PESCO officials stated that strict measures will be taken against electricity theft, and legal action will be carried out accordingly.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Electricity WAPDA Company Kohat

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

13 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan