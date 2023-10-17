Open Menu

Crackdown Conducted Against Transporters For Violating Fare List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Crackdown conducted against transporters for violating fare list

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The district administration Tank and traffic police on Tuesday conducted a joint operation against transporters for violating the officially prescribed fare list.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan and traffic warden Saduddin paid a visit to various bus terminals and inspected basic facilities for passengers and inquired about the fares.

The inspection team imposed fines on several drivers for overcharging passengers despite the significant reduction in fuel prices.

They returned the extra fare to passengers and directed transporters to ensure compliance with the officially prescribed fare list.

The passengers expressed gratitude to the district administration for extending them.

APP/slm

