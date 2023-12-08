Open Menu

Crackdown Conducted Against Violators Of Price Control Act And Health Safety Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety standards

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) To ensure the fair provision of goods and services in the region, Assistant Commissioner Hevellian, Lubna Iqbal led a team of officials and comprehensively inspected the market, hotels and various shops in Hevellian on Friday.

The Primary focus of these inspections was to verify adherence to the prescribed rate list and the effective implementation of health safety services in the hotels.

The team examined the sale of items in accordance with the established rate list, scrutinizing factors such as the weight of Roti, fluctuations in meat prices and instances of illegal animal slaughter.

Additionally, they assessed the overall adherence to the rate list and cleanliness standards in hotels, emphasizing compliance with health safety principles.

Immediate action was taken against businesses found in violation of the Price Control Act, with penalties imposed and notices issued to the implicated shopkeepers as a measure to ensure accountability.

Simultaneously, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood inspected market, hotels and various shops within the region. He focused on verifying compliance with the rate list, assessing the weight of bread, addressing concerns related to meat price increases and the sale of chicken meat. The team also ensured that hotels were following the rate list and maintaining cleanliness standards.

Three shops were targeted for violations of the Price Control Act. Immediate action was taken, including the referral of these cases to the police for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

