Crackdown Continue Against The Anti-social Elements Gangs: Khoso

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana Police conducted a targeted operation on Thursday against organized gangs of criminals and anti-social elements in the slum areas of Neodero and Madaji, in which a heavy contingent of Larkana Police participated and a large number of police mobiles were deployed.

During the operation, by demolishing the fronts and hideouts of robbers and criminals, weapons and motorcycles were recovered from several suspects from different areas.

On the other hand, SSP Larkana along with SHOs of various police stations including DSP Bakrani also inspected the police post under construction in the Bakapure area.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that In order to make the law and order atmosphere more stable and to narrow the circle of criminals, Larkana Police is still carrying out an unstoppable series of operations under comprehensive planning.

