Crackdown Continue Against Wheat Smuggling, Hoarding In Province: Abdul Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday the food department in its ongoing crackdown against wheat smuggling and hoarding conducted hundreds of raids across the province and recovered thousands maunds of wheat.

According to official sources, he said that no one would be allowed to create artificial shortage of wheat through hoarding, adding those doing smuggling were enemies of country.

He said, "Punjab Food department is mobilized against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of wheat." The senior minister said that all possible measures would be taken so that people don't face shortage of flour and wheat.

He said that borders of Punjab were sealed and those involved in smuggling would be dealt with an iron hand.

The Minister directed the district administration, food department and relevant departments not to take any pressure during action against wheat smuggling and hoarding.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Food department action against smuggling and hoarding of wheat was ongoing in the province whereas district administration took action in Chiniot, Attock, Sadiqabad and Piplan areas and seized a large number of wheat sacks.

Action against wheat hoarding is also taken in Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha andMandi Bahauddin.

