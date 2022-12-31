Crackdown continues against beggars

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Crackdown continued against beggars across the district here on Saturday in which 20 beggars were detained from different areas.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, a special committee headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, comprising officers and staff of the police, social welfare and other departments, took action in the areas of Kashmir Road, Clock Tower Chowk Cantt and Paris Road.

More than one dozen male and female beggars begging at various intersections were caught on the spot and shifted to Civil Lines police station.

AC Sufian Dilawar said that the operation will continue in future for the preventionof begging, adding action will be taken against such elements as per law.