Crackdown Continues Against Drug Smugglers In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has conducted operations against durg smugglers across Balochistan in order to save youth from curse of narcotics.

According to press release issued here on Friday, during the operations, in the month of January 2023, ANF Balochistan successfully conducted 22 operations and recovered 4463.4 Kgs Hashish, 370 Kgs Opium, 500 grams Heroin, 168.70 Kgs Methamphetamine, 155 x Ecstasy Tablets and 824 Liters Hydrochloric Acid.

These operations were conducted in different areas of the province including Turbat, Gwadar, Noukundi, Chaman, Kuchlak, Jiwani, Kila Abdullah, Hub and Quetta.

The value of seized narcotics in local market is Rs 880 million and in International Market the value of seized narcotics amounts to 107 million USD.

Cases have been registered against the culprits at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act and further investigations are underway. Anti Narcotics Force is committed to eradicate the drug menace from society and will continue efforts to achieve the mission.

