Crackdown continues against elements involved in illegal currency exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A nationwide crackdown against elements involved in hundi and illegal Currency exchange continues.

According to the spokesperson of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during the last 4 months, 267 raids were conducted against the elements involved in the illegal exchange of hawala and hundi and illegal currency exchange businesses.

269 cases were registered and 327 accused were arrested while an Investigation of 36 inquiries were also completed.

During the last 4 months, Peshawar zone registered 107 cases and arrested 116 accused, Kohat zone registered 21 cases and arrested 21 accused, Lahore zone registered 25 cases and arrested 36 accused, Gujranwala zone registered 39 cases and arrested 52 accused, Faisalabad zone registered 19 cases and arrested 29 accused, Multan zone registered 16 cases and arrested 18 accused, Islamabad zone registered 6 cases and arrested 7 accused, Karachi zone registered 16 cases while arrested 27 accused, Hyderabad zone registered 7 cases and arrested 10 accused, Balochistan zone registered 13 cases and arrested 11 accused in the hawala hundi business.

The arrested accused were involved in currency exchange without a license.

During the last 4 months, a total of more than 62 crore 38 lac rupees worth of domestic and foreign currency was exported.

28,9036 US Dollars, and other foreign currency worth more than 171.2 million rupees were included in the currency exported.

The exported currency included more than 371.7 million Pakistani rupees

A number of shops were also sealed during the nationwide raids.

The assistance of law enforcement agencies was also obtained for the arrest of the accused.

In light of the directives of Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, all resources were being used to arrest the accused while International agents involved in illegal currency trading were also being targeted.