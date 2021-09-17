Crackdown continues against factories violating environmental laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Khyber has continued crackdown against factories for not implementing environment safety standards operating procedure SOPs and creating environmental hazards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber has continued crackdown against factories for not implementing environment safety standards operating procedure SOPs and creating environmental hazards.

On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar , Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Abdul Qayyum , Tehsildar Malagori Shehzad Khan along with officails of environment department visted marble factories and inspected drainage system and environment safety SOPs of factories.

The team after reviewing SOPs and safety measures directed seven marble factories to install the approved drainage system within seven days and warned legal action against the violators.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of district administration and Environment Department continues operation against Steel and Rolling mills in Jamrud and Bara tehsils in which so far 16 factories have been sealed for violating environmental laws.

On the complaints of local population about environmental pollution and heath hazards, Deputy Commissioner Khyber has constitutedspecial teams comprising of Environment and Industry Department officials under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners to take action against factories disregarding environment laws and polluting the environment.