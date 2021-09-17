UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Continues Against Factories Violating Environmental Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:39 PM

Crackdown continues against factories violating environmental laws

The district administration Khyber has continued crackdown against factories for not implementing environment safety standards operating procedure SOPs and creating environmental hazards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber has continued crackdown against factories for not implementing environment safety standards operating procedure SOPs and creating environmental hazards.

On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar , Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Abdul Qayyum , Tehsildar Malagori Shehzad Khan along with officails of environment department visted marble factories and inspected drainage system and environment safety SOPs of factories.

The team after reviewing SOPs and safety measures directed seven marble factories to install the approved drainage system within seven days and warned legal action against the violators.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of district administration and Environment Department continues operation against Steel and Rolling mills in Jamrud and Bara tehsils in which so far 16 factories have been sealed for violating environmental laws.

On the complaints of local population about environmental pollution and heath hazards, Deputy Commissioner Khyber has constitutedspecial teams comprising of Environment and Industry Department officials under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners to take action against factories disregarding environment laws and polluting the environment.

Related Topics

Peshawar Jamrud Industry

Recent Stories

15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

25 seconds ago
 Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russia ..

Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russian vote

28 seconds ago
 Two charged with murder of N. Irish journalist

Two charged with murder of N. Irish journalist

30 seconds ago
 Islamia University signs MoU with Homeopathic Phar ..

Islamia University signs MoU with Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals

32 seconds ago
 Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined ..

Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu

7 minutes ago
 UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveri ..

UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.