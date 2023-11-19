Open Menu

Crackdown Continues Against Fake Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Crackdown continues against fake medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country.

The crackdown was started on the direction of caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

He said that distributors, pharmacies and medical stores are being raided in all major cities across the country.

He said in Karachi, the DRAP team inspected the pharmacies and medical stores in different areas.

The team raided Irfan Medicos in DHA Karachi and various pharmacies in Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar.

He said that Heparin injection was being sold at more than the approved price. He added Heparin injection was being sold for Rs 3500 instead of Rs 800.

Similarly, Tramal Injection and Augmentin DS Suspension Hydraline Syrup were also being sold at a higher price.

He said that Ventolin Inhaler Tegeral and tablets Augmentin DS were also being sold at higher prices.

These medicines were seized and sealed, he added.

He said that the Minister for Health started the process of legal action against the pharmacy owners under the DRAP Act.

Meanwhile, the minister said that strict action will be taken against the elements who are looting the people.

He said that no person is above the law. He said that soon after taking charge of the ministry, he issued instructions to DRAP and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure quality medicines in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Drugs Price Gulshan Gulistan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

14 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan