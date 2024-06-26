Open Menu

Crackdown Continues Against Illegal LPG Stations; Four Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Crackdown continues against illegal LPG stations; four arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Zone accompanied by the Magistrate on Wednesday launched a relentless

campaign against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol filling agencies in various areas of Saddar

sub-division here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, both officials accompanied by the district administrations teams raided at different areas and checked illegal; activities, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

During the operation, an LPG filling station was found in illegal activities and promptly sealed by the Assistant

Commissioner.

Additionally, four individuals implicated in illegal activities were apprehended and handed over

to law enforcement authorities.

The crackdown on price hikes, encroachments, and other violations is an ongoing effort, highlighting the commitment

of authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect consumers from exploitation.

On the occasion, AC warned that safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the district government and no one

would allowed to play with innocent lives.

