Crackdown Continues Against Illegal LPG Stations; Four Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Zone accompanied by the Magistrate on Wednesday launched a relentless
campaign against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol filling agencies in various areas of Saddar
sub-division here.
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, both officials accompanied by the district administrations teams raided at different areas and checked illegal; activities, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.
During the operation, an LPG filling station was found in illegal activities and promptly sealed by the Assistant
Commissioner.
Additionally, four individuals implicated in illegal activities were apprehended and handed over
to law enforcement authorities.
The crackdown on price hikes, encroachments, and other violations is an ongoing effort, highlighting the commitment
of authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect consumers from exploitation.
On the occasion, AC warned that safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the district government and no one
would allowed to play with innocent lives.
