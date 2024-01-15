Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat

The Kohat city administration on Monday continued a crackdown against restaurant and shop owners for providing unhygienic food to the public

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Kohat city administration on Monday continued a crackdown against restaurant and shop owners for providing unhygienic food to the public.

According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited various markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar and wheat.

On this occasion, bakery, fruit and other food shops were also inspected.

He fined shopkeepers for poor sanitation and price list violations while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.

