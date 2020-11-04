Crackdown continues against SOPs violators

The district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 in the Sukkur, Rohri and other towns of the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 in the Sukkur, Rohri and other towns of the district.

In this connection, a restaurant was sealed over violation of SOPs here on Wednesday.