Crackdown Continues Against SOPs Violators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Crackdown continues against SOPs violators

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 in the Sukkur, Rohri and other towns of the district.

In this connection, a restaurant was sealed over violation of SOPs here on Wednesday.

