Crackdown Continues Against Terrorism, Financial Crime Promoters

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Dolphin Squad is carrying out a crackdown against inter-provincial terrorism and financial crime promoters.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, nine people wanted in terrorism and financial crime cases were arrested from different places.

The accused were wanted by Faisalabad, Kasur, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Lahore police, who had given bogus checks with the intention of dealing with citizens, extortion and fraud.

The Dolphin team also arrested proclaimed accused Nawaz in a terrorism case, who was wanted by the Sahiwal police.All the accused had been hiding in Lahore for the last six years to avoid arrest, who were arrested with the help of intelligence-based action and the e-Police Post app.

Accused Babar, Nawaz, Imran, Jaber and others were handed over to Hanjarwal, Johar Town, Sabzazar and other police stations for action.

