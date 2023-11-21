Open Menu

Crackdown Continues Against Unregistered Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country.

The crackdown was started on the direction of caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

He said that distributors, pharmacies and medical stores were being raided in all major cities across the country.

He said in Karachi, the DRAP team inspected the pharmacies and medical stores in different areas.

The team raided Irfan Medicos in DHA Karachi and various pharmacies in Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar.

The spokesperson said that Heparin injection was being sold at more than the approved price.

He added Heparin injection was being sold for Rs 3500 instead of Rs 800.

Similarly, Tramal Injection and Augmentin DS Suspension Hydraline Syrup was also being sold at a higher price.

He said that Ventolin Inhaler Tegeral and tablets Augmentin DS were also being sold at higher prices.

These medicines were seized and sealed, he added.

The spokesperson said that the Minister for Health started the process of legal action against the pharmacy owners under DRAP Act.

Meanwhile, the minister said that strict action would be taken against the elements who were looting the people, adding that no person was above the law.

He said that soon after taking charge of the ministry, he issued instructions to DRAP in that regard, adding all necessary steps were being taken to ensure quality medicines in the country.

