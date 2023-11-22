Open Menu

Crackdown Continues Against Unregistered Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country.

The crackdown was started on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

He said that distributors, pharmacies and medical stores are being raided in all major cities across the country. He said in Karachi, the DRAP team inspected the pharmacies and medical stores in different areas.

The team raided Irfan Medicos in DHA Karachi and various pharmacies in Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar.

He said that the Heparin injection was being sold at more than the approved price. He added Heparin injection was being sold for Rs 3500 instead of Rs 800.

Similarly, Tramal Injection and Augmentin DS Suspension Hydryline Syrup were also being sold at a higher price. He said that Ventolin Inhaler Tegeral and tablets Augmentin DS were also being sold at higher prices.

These medicines were seized and sealed, he added. He said that the Minister for Health started the process of legal action against the pharmacy owners under the DRAP Act.

Meanwhile, the minister said that strict action will be taken against the elements who are looting the people. He said that no person is above the law. He said that soon after taking charge of the ministry, he issued instructions to DRAP.

He added all necessary steps are being taken to ensure quality medicines in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Drugs Price Gulshan Gulistan All

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar d ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among stude ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs payment of hydel projects' ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperit ..

PPP’s manifesto centered on people’s prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending en ..

3 minutes ago
The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Per ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding Pervaiz Musharraf's trial till No ..

3 minutes ago
 PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Bal ..

PM directs swift solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI ..

Supreme Court serves notices to respondents in PTI chairman's post-arrest bail p ..

3 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy ..

PM strongly condemns terror attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 Syria's two main airports still shut month after I ..

Syria's two main airports still shut month after Israeli strikes: monitor

3 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan