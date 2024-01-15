Crackdown Continues; Eateries, Hotel Finned
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Kohat city administration on Sunday continued a crackdown against restaurant and shops owners for providing unhygienic food to the public.
According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfan Ullah inspected Hotels Bakers, Butchers, and Grocery stores in Shakardara Bazaar.
On this occasion Hotels and shopkeepers were fined for poor cleanliness, substandard food and underweight bread.
The concerned shopkeepers were strictly instructed that overselling will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Assistant Commissioner Lachi terminated all encroachments by shopkeepers and carters on the spot and issued strict instructions to them not to commit any further encroachments.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue9 minutes ago
-
JSMU played significant role in protection against diseases: Governor9 minutes ago
-
PFA recovers 70kg unhygienic sweets9 minutes ago
-
FBFC to be functional soon: commissioner9 minutes ago
-
KP CM for accelerated efforts on humans capital exports strategy9 minutes ago
-
Elections on Feb 8 in interest of country, political parties: Solangi5 hours ago
-
Fire erupts at private hospital opposite LRH5 hours ago
-
Arfa Karim a torch-bearer for new generation: CM5 hours ago
-
CDA auctions 11 plots, fetches Rs13.5b5 hours ago
-
MEPCO disconnects power supply to 1862 tube wells over non payment5 hours ago
-
IGP orders safe city project completion on urgent basis5 hours ago
-
ECP concludes NA,PA reserved seats scrutiny5 hours ago