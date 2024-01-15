Crackdown continues; eateries, hotel finned

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Kohat city administration on Sunday continued a crackdown against restaurant and shops owners for providing unhygienic food to the public.

According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfan Ullah inspected Hotels Bakers, Butchers, and Grocery stores in Shakardara Bazaar.

On this occasion Hotels and shopkeepers were fined for poor cleanliness, substandard food and underweight bread.

The concerned shopkeepers were strictly instructed that overselling will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Assistant Commissioner Lachi terminated all encroachments by shopkeepers and carters on the spot and issued strict instructions to them not to commit any further encroachments.

