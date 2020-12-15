UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Continues On Coronavirus SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:47 PM

Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Tuesday fined 39 shopkeepers, sealed 17 shops and issued notices to 173 others against violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday fined 39 shopkeepers, sealed 17 shops and issued notices to 173 others against violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a press release issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the officers of the district administration inspected 356 shops and 173 of them were issued notices for adherence to the official SOPs.

During operation, five transport stands were also inspected and appreciated their performance over the implementation of the Corona preventive SOPs while the owners of 74 vehicles were fined over not wearing safety masks.

Similarly, 38 restaurants were also inspected and out of them 18 were fined while 4 wedding halls were also issued notices for implementation of the SOPs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage Vehicles From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to explore cooperation in the developm ..

5 minutes ago

Boy shot dead over land dispute in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia phones ..

3 minutes ago

Parents urged to keep their children indoor during ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus' Jailed Opposition Activist Statkevich Ind ..

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.