Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday fined 39 shopkeepers, sealed 17 shops and issued notices to 173 others against violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a press release issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the officers of the district administration inspected 356 shops and 173 of them were issued notices for adherence to the official SOPs.

During operation, five transport stands were also inspected and appreciated their performance over the implementation of the Corona preventive SOPs while the owners of 74 vehicles were fined over not wearing safety masks.

Similarly, 38 restaurants were also inspected and out of them 18 were fined while 4 wedding halls were also issued notices for implementation of the SOPs.