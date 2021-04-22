UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Continues To Ensure Availability Of Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Crackdown continues to ensure availability of edibles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Following directives of provincial government, a wide-scale district level crackdown is underway throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to control price-hike and to ensure availability of edible items to consumers during holy month of Ramazan.

Teams of district administrations led by senior officials are regularly visiting markets to control price and curb illegal practice of minting money by selling food items on exorbitant rates. Officials of district administrations accompanied by local police have penalized scores of shopkeepers in all the districts of KP including merged areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Azhar Khan told APP that crackdown on profiteering and hoarding would be continued for the facilitation of general public during Ramazan.

He said that officials of district administration are visiting vegetable and fruit markets of the city on daily basis.

He said deputy commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has also paid a surprise visit to the Sasta Bazaars being established in provincial metropolis to ensure availability of affordable and quality food items to consumers during Ramazan.

PTI government has also established Insaf Ramazan Sasta bazaars in various areas of the province to provide quality food items to consumers.

Town council, revenue and officers of concerned departments were also being deployed to inspect market situation and implementation of approved price list.

