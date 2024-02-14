Crackdown Continues To Prevent Power Pilferage
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
The Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) continued its crackdown to prevent power pilferage by initiating stern action against the pilferers across the Mepco region
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Multan Electric Supply Company (Mepco) continued its crackdown to prevent power pilferage by initiating stern action against the pilferers across the Mepco region.
According to Mepco official sources, Mepco Muzaffargarh Circle has sped up action against power pilferers and conducted raids on daily basis by taking comprehensive action against pilferers. A special crackdown has been started from September 07, 2023 under the supervision of Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering, in which the circle has caught 1653 power pilferers so far.
The Mepco officials have imposed fines of over Rs 83.6 million on the pilferers out of which Rs 69.7 million has been recovered while FIRs have also been registered against 1597 across the Muzaffargarh circle. The Mepco teams along with police have also arrested 1414 pilferers during separate raids in the ongoing crackdown.
The Mepco teams have identified power pilferage by 1580 domestic, 59 commercial, eight tube-well and six industrial consumers, Mepco sources added.
