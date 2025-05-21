Open Menu

Crackdown Expected As Over 1,000 Kanals Of Drainage Land Illegally Occupied In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Crackdown expected as over 1,000 kanals of drainage land illegally occupied in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Over 1,000 kanals of government-owned drainage land across Abbottabad district have reportedly fallen prey to encroachment, prompting the district administration to prepare for a sweeping operation against the so-called "Nullah mafia."

According to fresh revelations, at least 1,000kanals of ravines and Nullah have either disappeared or been obstructed due to illegal construction, contributing to urban flooding, environmental degradation, and millions in financial losses annually.

The issue was the focus of a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, where officials discussed a comprehensive strategy to eliminate illegal structures choking the city’s drainage system.

The meeting was attended by ADC General Gohar Ali, DFO Galiyat, AC Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toru, an under-training AC, and officers from the Irrigation Department, TMO offices, and other key agencies.

Officials identified several high-risk areas where drains have either vanished or been built over, including Bilal Town, Hassan Town, Harno, Main Bazaar, Bus Stand, Kunj, Kihal, Karakoram Highway (KKH), Mirpur, Kakul, and Jhangi, as well as the COMSATS University to the Complex stretch.

In some zones, stormwater channels are buried under sand, debris, and unapproved structures; in others, shops, plazas, and residences have been constructed directly over natural waterways.

DC Sanaullah Khan issued a strong warning to land grabbers, saying no leniency would be shown. “An indiscriminate and sustained operation will begin shortly and will continue until all state-owned drainage lands are reclaimed,” he stated.

The administration has also urged the public to report illegal encroachments, assuring that tip-offs will be treated confidentially and acted upon immediately.

While the public awaits concrete results, the move is being hailed as a potentially historic effort to restore Abbottabad’s urban ecosystem and infrastructure.

Recent Stories

Four children killed, several injured in Balochist ..

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

12 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

12 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

12 hours ago
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

12 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

12 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

12 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan