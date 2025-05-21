Crackdown expected as over 1,000 kanals of drainage land illegally occupied in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Over 1,000 kanals of government-owned drainage land across Abbottabad district have reportedly fallen prey to encroachment, prompting the district administration to prepare for a sweeping operation against the so-called "Nullah mafia."

According to fresh revelations, at least 1,000kanals of ravines and Nullah have either disappeared or been obstructed due to illegal construction, contributing to urban flooding, environmental degradation, and millions in financial losses annually.

The issue was the focus of a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, where officials discussed a comprehensive strategy to eliminate illegal structures choking the city’s drainage system.

The meeting was attended by ADC General Gohar Ali, DFO Galiyat, AC Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toru, an under-training AC, and officers from the Irrigation Department, TMO offices, and other key agencies.

Officials identified several high-risk areas where drains have either vanished or been built over, including Bilal Town, Hassan Town, Harno, Main Bazaar, Bus Stand, Kunj, Kihal, Karakoram Highway (KKH), Mirpur, Kakul, and Jhangi, as well as the COMSATS University to the Complex stretch.

In some zones, stormwater channels are buried under sand, debris, and unapproved structures; in others, shops, plazas, and residences have been constructed directly over natural waterways.

DC Sanaullah Khan issued a strong warning to land grabbers, saying no leniency would be shown. “An indiscriminate and sustained operation will begin shortly and will continue until all state-owned drainage lands are reclaimed,” he stated.

The administration has also urged the public to report illegal encroachments, assuring that tip-offs will be treated confidentially and acted upon immediately.

While the public awaits concrete results, the move is being hailed as a potentially historic effort to restore Abbottabad’s urban ecosystem and infrastructure.